MINNEAPOLIS — The 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America is now home after four-and-a-half months of medical care.

The child's family posted the update on Landen's condition on their GoFundMe page.

Landen had been in serious condition at the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis since April.

The update states Landen will continue outpatient rehabilitation for his injuries as he adjusts to life at home and school.

Landen was thrown nearly 40 feet to the ground by Emmanuel Aranda, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder.

Read the family's statement here:

We are pleased to share that our son completed his inpatient rehabilitation and is now home. We are so thankful, and we rejoice in the Lord’s blessings to our family.



We continue to ask that His healing powers guide us and our son’s care team as we enter the next phase of recovery, which includes continued outpatient rehabilitation for multiple injuries and adjusting to life back at home and school.



Thank you to all of you who prayed for us and loved us during the past 4 ½ months. You helped to give us hope and show us the Glory of God’s great love here on earth even during the darkest of days.



We know there is great interest in our son and our story. We respectfully ask that you allow us time and continued privacy during this great transition.

