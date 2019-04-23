MINNEAPOLIS — The family of the 5-year-old boy thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America gave an update on his condition Tuesday.

In a statement released by the family's attorney, the family said the boy is still in intensive care and is sedated.

"We have an important week ahead, with more milestones to accomplish. God's hand is working. Your prayers are working. Our son remains in intensive care, under sedation and under close monitoring, as we stay patient to allow him to heal," the statement read.

During a phone call with reporters Tuesday, the family's attorney did not clarify which milestones the boy has to accomplish.

RELATED: Doctors call test results of boy thrown off 3rd floor of MOA 'truly a miracle'

He did, however, clarify recent comments made by the boys' grandparents' pastor.

Pastor Mac Hammond, of Living Word Christian Center, said to his congregation Sunday that he had spoken with the boy's grandfather.

"One of his attending physicians said...this is him speaking, 'This is truly a miracle. It's like he fell off a bicycle instead of the third floor of the mall,'" Hammond said during the service, which was recorded and posted online Monday.

"A statement to that effect was made by one of the physicians, but it related only to the child's facial injuries," said the family's attorney, Stephen Tillit.

RELATED: VERIFY: Posts about MOA victim untrue

Hammond said he would not comment on the other claims Hammond made about the boy's health, such as there was no evidence of brain damage or brain swelling, saying doing so would invade the boy's privacy.

However, he said he had "no indication" that the family was upset about the church's release of the video.

"We remain steadfast in our faith and praise God for His miraculous work in our lives, and for your love, prayers and support," the family's statement read.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for the boy is approaching $1 million. If it reaches that mark, it will join just 17 other campaigns to reach $1 million since 2016, when the site starting sharing data.