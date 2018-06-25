NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a Boy Scout was killed by a falling tree on campgrounds Monday evening.

It happened at the Bert Adams Boy Scout Camp off 218 Scout Rd. in Covington, Ga.

According to the Atlanta-area Council of Boy Scouts, the scout had run to take shelter under a tree as severe storms passed through the area. However, it fell on him, and killed him, officials said.

The President for the Atlanta-area Council of Boy Scouts Ted Techau told 11Alive over the phone that the scout was attending the camp from Texas, and that they were "saddened that a scout passed away."

Techau said they are now in the process of contacting the scout's family while law enforcement from Newton County investigates.

Techau said counseling services will be available to campers.

