FAIRHOPE, Ala. — (WKRG) A Fairhope 2-year-old is back in his mother's arms, after spending some time in the clutches of the "claw." Ezra Ingersoll's mom tells WKRG News 5 that her little boy got a little too curious Monday night at a Fairhope restaurant. That's when Ezra crawled inside the claw machine filled with brightly colored toys.

Pictures and videos Kelsey Ingersoll sent us show the pickle little Ezra got into, and how firefighters came to the rescue. Ingersoll said no one at the restaurant had a key to the machine, so they actually had to take it apart to get Ezra out. She wrote on Facebook, "just in case anyone is wondering what was happening.. tonight..... all the police and fire department... it was my kid. He is out and ok now but freaked his momma out!!!"