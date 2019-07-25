HILLSBORO, Ore. — A boy reported missing along with his mother since last Tuesday was found Thursday night in Southeast Portland but his mother ran off as officers arrived at the scene, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The pair were located near a Plaid Pantry at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Market Street in Portland where a witness spotted spotted them a day earlier.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nicole Marie Murphy, 32, and her son Caiden were last seen between 6 and 7 p.m. in an urgent care facility Tuesday at Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest Cornell Road in Hillsboro.

The boy was left in the custody of family members Thursday.

In a prepared statement, the sheriff's office said in part "Nicole took off running as officers arrived," and "the sheriff’s office would like to thank everyone who assisted in helping find Nicole and Caiden and making sure the boy is being adequately cared for."

On Thursday, the sheriff's office released surveillance video from the urgent care building.

Investigators said the mother and child were spotted around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Plaid Pantry store in Southeast Portland.

"Due to the mother's history of substance abuse, there is a concern for her ability to care for herself and her toddler," WCSO spokesman Brian Van Kleef told KGW at the time.

There is no sign of foul play, deputies said.

Nicole is described as white, 4 feet 11 inches, weighing 115 pounds with dirty blond hair and green eyes.

Authorities said Nicole was recently staying at the Mountaindale Recovery Center on Northwest Cornell Road in North Plains.

She has not used her cellphone since she was reported missing and it's not clear if she has the financial means to travel.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.