WARREN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff's Office said that 2-year-old Raequon Ashby was home and safe Thursday after an AMBER Alert had been issued for him earlier in the day.

Virginia State Police put out the alert on behalf of the Warren County Sheriff's Office early in the morning.

Raequon Ashby

Virginia State Police

Deputies said Jashar Raequon Ashby, 21, abducted his son on July 3 at 3:30 p.m. from the 2-year-old's home on Park Way in Front Royal. Deputies went to the home after they got a call about a fight there. They said Ashby assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators said Ashby stole a red, a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan (Virginia tags VTR-8376) which the girl had been driving. They found the minivan, and Raequon was back home by 11:45 a.m.

They still were looking for Ashby.

Jashar Ashby, seen with two different hairstyles.

Virginia State Police

Jashar Ashby is black, stands 5'10" tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He has black and blonde hair done in dreads, and he has brown eyes.

He last was seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt. Deputies said he has a history of alcohol and drug abuse and a history of violent tendencies.

Deputies took out warrants against Ashby for Grand Larceny, Abduction and Kidnapping, and Assault and Battery Against a Family or Household Member.

Anyone who sees either Ashby can contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at (540) 635-4128 or Virginia State Police at 1-800 822-4453.