ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Isaiah just wanted to make sure his preschool was good enough for him.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office shared audio of a 911 call they said "made our day."

"Um, maybe you can go to my preschool to check out how good it is," the young boy is heard asking on the call.

The dispatcher then asks if Isaiah's parents are home and if she can talk to them.

He agrees, putting his "dad" on the phone.

"Hello. This is Isaiah's dad," Isaiah is heard saying, using a slightly different accent.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said that while the call was funny, they also want it to be a reminder for parents to teach children how and when to dial 911.

