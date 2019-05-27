A Boulder attorney passed away Monday morning while descending from the Mount Everest summit, a family member confirmed to 9NEWS.

Christopher Jon Kulish, 62, had successfully scaled the 29,035-foot peak from the Southeast Ridge route in the morning, at about 6:45 a.m. local time, according to a Reuters report.

He died suddenly at South Col after descending from the summit, Mira Acharya, according to a Nepal tourism department official. The specific cause of his death is unclear.

Kulish is listed on Lawyers.com as a 32-year patent attorney operating out of Boulder.

"An attorney in his 'day job,' he was an inveterate climber of peaks in Colorado, the West and the world over," said Kulish's brother Mark Kulish in an emailed statement. "He passed away doing what he loved."

Courtesy Kulish Family

He is the ninth climber to die on the Nepali side during the current climbing season, according to multiple reports.

A traffic jam of climbers in the mountain's "death zone" has been blamed for a lack of safety and for causing some of the deaths, according to AFP. Climbers call the "death zone" the area above 26,000 feet because the air is so thin. Most climbers require supplemental oxygen.

Kulish originally departed with a small group in ideal weather after last week's crowds had cleared Everest, Mark Kulish said.

"He saw his last sunrise from the highest peak on Earth. At that instant, he became a member of the '7 Summit Club' having scaled the highest peak on each continent," Mark Kulish said.

Alan Arnette of Fort Collins is an experienced mountaineer who reached the summit of Everest in 2011. He said he believes the crowds on Everest are the result of a few factors. The first, he said, is the narrow window of good weather this season.

"The jet stream never moved off the summit the way it traditionally does, and it reduced the number of days from a typical 10 down to about five," Arnette explained.

Arnette also said a record number of climbing permits were issued, which cost $11,000 each for the current climbing season.

“Nepal issued a record 381 summits to foreigners, plus they had a requirement you had to hire a Sherpa in order to support you," Arnette said. "So, now we’ve got 800 people, a record number on the Nepal side, all trying to squeeze into a limited time.”

Arnette said he believes there are far more inexperienced climbers and guides on the mountain these days, too.

"It’s just a recipe for disaster," he said.

Christopher Kulish is survived by his mother Betty (“Timmie”) Kulish, a younger sister, Claudia, and his brother Mark Kulish.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS