On Wednesday morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents say they apprehended the largest group of alleged undocumented immigrants in the Rio Grande Valley area of the Texas-Mexico border so far this year.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, just after midnight, McAllen agents working near Granjeno, Texas, responded to a report of a large group of suspected undocumented immigrants walking toward the river levee.

As agents responded, they observed hundreds of people consisting of family units and unaccompanied children cross the river levee. Agents took 289 suspected undocumented immigrants into custody and took them to be processed.

In all, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol arrested more than 1,500 undocumented immigrants within the past 24 hours. It is the most apprehensions in a single day for the Rio Grande Valley Sector in five years.

In the month of February, agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended more than 14,000 family units nearly 3,000 unaccompanied children. The sector says family units and children make up roughly 90 percent of the total apprehensions so far in 2019.

Officials say they are processing the individuals accordingly.