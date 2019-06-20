A Coventry Township man is in police custody following the disappearance, death of a 68-year-old woman.

The victim was identified as Mary Kay Wohlfarth of Akron.

Police arrested 35-year-old Michael Olsen from a home on Phyllis Avenue in connection with the crime Wednesday. He was booked into the Summit County jail on charges of murder and car theft.

Olsen appeared in court Thursday and his bond was set at $1 million.

According to police, the victim was reported missing by family members around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Her body was later found in a storage unit near the 500 block of East Tallmadge Avenue.

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other, however, the are unsure of a motive for the killing at this time

Olsen was last seen driving Wohlfarth's 2012 Kia Sedona. Officials have not yet recovered the vehicle.

Officials are still investing the woman's death, an autopsy is set to be preformed Friday.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with WKYC for updates as they become available.