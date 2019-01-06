BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon.

Rebecca - who also goes by Becky - was last seen playing outside her home near Cherry Lane and Vista Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Becky's mom became concerned when she didn't come home and called police. Officers and relatives searched throughout the night.

Becky is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what type of clothing she was wearing.

If anyone has seen Becky or has information about where she is, they are asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790. You can also make a tip to Crime Stoppers at 208- 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app for your mobile device.