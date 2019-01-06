BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have found a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon.

Boise Police tweeted out at about 5 p.m. Saturday that they found Rebecca - who also goes by Becky.

Officials say that Rebecca was found with a friend near Riverside Elementary School and that she was with the friend and the friend's family since last night.

She was last seen playing outside her home near Cherry Lane and Vista Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Becky's mom became concerned when she didn't come home and called the police. Officers and relatives searched throughout the night.

Becky is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what type of clothing she was wearing.