BOERNE, Texas — While Boerne teachers are celebrating time off for the summer, they can also celebrate a big raise in pay.

The BISD Board of Trustees just passed an average 6 percent increase for teachers, nurses, librarians, and counselors, as well as a 4.5 percent raise for other district employees, according to the district. This applies to the 2019-2020 school year.

The raise increase will be a minimum of $2,600 per teacher. The raise includes a $500 experience incentive for teachers with more than five years of teaching experience.

The district also approved an increase by the district of 3.6 percent increase of contributions towards health care for the employee only and 11.7 percent towards the employee and family.

Last year, the district also increased teacher, librarian and nurse wages by an average of 3 percent.

“Our teachers, nurses, librarians, and counselors deserve this increase to their compensation,” said BISD Board President Joe Tidwell in a press release. “Our district employees have worked hard to provide our Board the option to show our appreciation in a way that matters to our employees, their families, and to make BISD a destination district.”

This comes after SAISD announced a raise for teachers, librarians, registered nurses and counselors. Those employees who have been with the district for five or more years will receive a 3.5 percent raise. All other employees will receive a 3 percent raise, the district said.

