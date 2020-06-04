AUSTIN, Texas — A body was found near the Texas Capitol on the morning of April 6.

The body found was identified as Jerry Benton, 53, of Austin, Texas. His next of kin has been notified, officials said on April 14. The cause of Benton's death is still pending, according to DPS.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a security guard for the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) found Benton near the south entrance of the TWC building.

Benton was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

This investigation remains active, and no additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

