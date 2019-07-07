BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police found a body in a wooded area near Walmart Saturday night.

An autopsy has been ordered, Sgt. Cody Guedry said. Right now, police said they are ruling this as an "unattended death."

Guedry said the name of the person is not going to be released at this time or further information about the death.

Bart Masters

