AUSTIN, Texas — A man’s body was found face-down in Lady Bird Lake on Sunday morning, police say.

Authorities were called to a water rescue at 517 Cesar Chavez Street.

The body was found in the lake near the Seaholm Power Plant.

Police say the death is not suspicious and they don't believe there is a threat to the public.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Watch Live: Update on deadly shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Sister: El Paso shooting victim died shielding 2-month-old son

Vigil held in South Austin for victims of El Paso shooting