SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was found in a ditch on the northeast side Tuesday morning.

Deputies say someone walking past the 6600 block of Summer Fest spotted an unresponsive man and flagged down a deputy.

The deputy determined the man was dead.

BCSO is investigating the man's death and a cause of death has not been determined.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.