MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has released the police body camera video from the June 23 officer-involved shooting of Thurman Blevins. Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly have been on leave since the shooting.

Three videos have been made public: two raw videos and a stabilized and analyzed video. The video is from the body cameras worn by Officers Schmidt and Kelly.

Warning: Graphic Video that is not suitable for sensitive or young viewers

The body cam video shows the officers chasing Blevins down the alley and yelling commands to stop. The stabilized video shows enhanced footage that shows something in his hand (circled by the National Center for Audio and Video Forensics). Blevins is running away from the officers when he is shot.

Thurman Blevins Jr. (Credit: Blevins Family/Facebook)

The Minneapolis Police Department says the stabilized video was produced by the National Center for Audio and Video Forensics in Beverly Hills California as contracted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

KARE 11 reporter A.J. Lagoe sat down with 'use of force' expert Michael Quinn to find out his take of the body cam video.

Still from both officers body cam video and enhanced video with a circle around what appears to be a gun. Credit: National Center for Audio & Video Forensics

Watch Mayor Frey's press conference after the release of the body cam video.

Minneapolis Police released a statement Sunday that said, "As this case still remains an active criminal investigation, the Minneapolis Police Department is unable to publicly comment on any facet of this incident.

While Chief Arradondo is currently prohibited by data practice law from commenting on the specifics of this case he will continue to remain engaged, active and listen throughout the community.

After completion of the criminal and internal investigation, Chief Arradondo will be able to speak about the case."

