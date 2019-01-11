CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tragic news out of Kleberg County -- The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to 3News the bodies found in a shallow grave on Padre Island are James and Michelle Butler, a couple who had been missing since October 16.

It was Sunday evening when investigators say they responded to the area between Mile Markers 263 and 264, an opening in the sand dunes commonly known as "the bowl", after a cellphone believed to belong to a missing man and woman pinged in the area. According to a press release from the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler have not been heard from since Oct. 14.

Officials declined to definitively identify the badly decomposed bodies as the couple until today.

The couple's last confirmed location was at the Padre Balli Park around noon earlier in October. The family reported to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office that the Butlers were likely headed to a part-time job in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They were supposed to get there on Nov. 20, 2019.

The Butler's are believed to have been driving in a 2018 Silver Chevrolet 2500 four-door pickup truck with a license plate number of 3738968. The Sheriff's Office reported the truck was towing a white Cedar Creek RV with New Hampshire license plate number T533534.

The section of beach where both bodies were found, known to residents as "the bowl," is about three miles south of Bob Hall Pier and is a desolate section of beach.

