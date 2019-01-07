SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger is joining forces with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center and the Alamo Drafthouse to promote blood and platelet donations.

Donors will received a free coupon for Whataburger and an Alamo Drafthouse ticket if they donate between July 1-8.

In addition, all donors will be entered to win one of three “Whataburger for a year” packages in July, according to the organization.

STBTC says the summer time is traditionally the slowest time of the year for blood donations.

“Working together with partners like Whataburger can help increase blood donations and ensure we have a safe and adequate supply for patients who need it,” said Elizabeth Waltman, Chief Operating Officer of STBTC. “Our partnership has become a summer tradition that blood and platelet donors look forward to every year.”