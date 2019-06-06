BLANCO, Texas — The Blanco Lavender Festival is gearing up for its 15th year. The event started as a way to bring tourists to the Central Texas town and has become a premier event in the Hill Country.

There will be 115 arts and crafts vendors, and it's a juried show, so all of the vendors have been hand-selected by the Blanco Chamber of Commerce.

"Lavender has a lot of lure surrounding it," Executive Director of the Blanco Chamber of Commerce Libbey Ally said. "People love its healing properties, its relaxation properties."

She also said that lavender grows really well in Blanco due to the climate and geology.

RELATED:

Wildflower expert explains bluebonnet variations

Take This Job: TxDOT's Wildflower Program

Want to grow bluebonnets in your yard? Here's how

The surrounding areas of the Lavender Festival are beautiful also. The Blanco State Park is within walking distance. You can take a dip in the river, and also stop by the first commercial lavender farm in the state of Texas, Hill Country Lavender.

It is a free event. Parking is available at the high school parking lot (1215 Fourth Street). The Blanco Chamber of Commerce encourages people to bring refillable water bottles, but leave pets at home due to the hot asphalt.

The festival will run from June 7 to June 9.

RELATED VIDEO: Here's how to plant bluebonnets at home

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Child dies after possible drowning at Buttercup Pool in Cedar Park

'I didn't think that it would be like this.' Austin boy raises $25,000 to support border wall