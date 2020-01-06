Peaceful Oceanfront protest turns chaotic

Police declared it an unlawful assembly and teargas was fired in attempts to disperse the crowds.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What began as a peaceful march for justice in following the death of George Floyd began to spiral out of control Sunday night.

Black Lives Matter 757 organized the "#BlackOut757" rally at the Oceanfront as the protesters stood "in solidarity with the rest of the nation in unrest, demanding justice for George Floyd."

The event began peacefully while Virginia Beach Police stood by as crowds of protesters walked along a long stretch of Atlantic Avenue. As the march continued, some business store windows were shattered.

Tension grew as the night went on, with police declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly around 11 p.m. Officers have since begun using tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

Event organizers said they had also wanted to protest harassment by Virginia Beach Police, as well as the city's history of not allowing minorities to own and run businesses "on our state's vacation hot spot."

Virginia Beach recently conducted a racial disparity study, after a report found less than 19 percent of city contracts were awarded to women and minority-owned businesses between 2012 and 2017.

NFL Hall-of-Famer Bruce Smith has pushed for the study after he claimed city officials discriminated against minority business owners and women.

Earlier this year, Virginia Beach City Council approved 12 recommendations from the disparity study.