SAN ANTONIO — It's a time-honored tradition...eating black-eyed peas on New Year's. They represent peace and prosperity in the new year and many people have particular styles of cooking them. But how do you break past the boring, bland recipes?

MadDogs British Pub, which is on the River Walk, offers a delicious, crowd-pleasing recipe that goes beyond the traditional pot of beans.

See the recipe below:

#10 Can Black eye Peas – Drained and rinsed

1 – Cup yellow Bell Pepper (Diced)

.75 Cup of Roasted pimento (Diced caned or fresh)

.75 Cup of Jalapeno seedless and deveined (3 nice size Fresh Jalapenos)

.75 Cup of Green Onions (Diced)

.75 cup of Canola Oil

.2 cup of Franks red hot

1 cup red wine vinegar

.5 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

.5 Teaspoon Kosher salt

.5 teaspoon black pepper table Grind

Get your hands dirty and mix it all up – Chill For a minimum of 2 hours before serving

This recipe makes 4 quarts and can feed 25-30 ppl