SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of people were without power Thursday morning due to an outage caused by a bird, according to CPS energy.

The outage was first reported around 8 a.m. Thursday morning in a large area around Loop 1604 between Highway 281 and I-10, encompassing the zip codes, 78216, 78232, 78248 and 78258. Initially, more than 6,000 customers were without power, but that number had dropped to just over 4,000 by around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

CPS Energy officials confirm the outage was caused by a bird and crews are working to get it fixed.

The agency did not give an exact time frame for restoring power to the remaining customers.