SAN ANTONIO — A Texas State Representative from the Houston area is taking up an unusual issue.

State Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring, filed HB 2717, which would make it acceptable to not use your turn signal if you are turning from a designated turn lane.

Rep. Harless told the Austin American Stateman that one of his constituents recently received a ticket for not using his turn signal while turning from a left-turn lane. The constituent believed the turn signal should not be required and that it was obvious he was turning due to the fact that he was in the turn lane.

Rep. Harless told the Statesman that it was not a major issue for him, and that he did because he received a request from the constituent.