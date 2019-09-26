SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in finding the two men who were caught on surveillance video robbing at west-side Bill Miller Bar-B-Q.

Police said back on September 16, the two men walked into the restaurant on West Military Drive. One of the men pulled out a gun and the other one pulled out a knife, according to police.

Police said the two men forced employees to hand over cash from the register and then they took off in a silver Infinity SUV.

If you know who they are, call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

