SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man they say held several employees at gunpoint inside of a Bill Miller on the north side early Sunday morning.

SAPD said a man entered the fast-food chain at Highway 281 and Bitters Road armed and wearing a mask around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect held six employees at gunpoint and demanded money from the register, police said. He then ran out the back door.

A manager on staff said the employees who were held at gunpoint thought at first it was a joke. She said the robber snuck in behind an employee who was showing up for work. The manager tells KENS 5 the employees were pretty shaken up with that scary start of their day.

Buster Grant usually gets his breakfast fix at the Bill Miller, but this Sunday he didn't go.

"I slept in late," he said. "I know the people here pretty well. They are awesome people. They are great kids, good facility."

Grant said he was shocked.

"I was wondering if anybody got hurt, and what the motive was," he said.

Investigators believe this robbery could be connected to a string of robberies that have been happening in the north side area.

"I have been hearing a lot of bunch of things happening in the area this summer, a little more of crime stuff, little more than usual," Grant said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

