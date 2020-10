The restaurant posted a picture of the pie on its social media pages, with the caption "The Great Pumpkin (pie) returns".

SAN ANTONIO — It's the unofficial start to the holiday season! Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced the return of its famous pumpkin pie on Monday.

Pumpkin pie is back on the menu but the restaurant's Facebook page says it will be available while supplies last.

Check out the full Facebook post below: