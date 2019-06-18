SAN ANTONIO — Bill Miller Bar-B-Q assured customers Tuesday afternoon that it will remain family owned.

The restaurant chain posted a meme to its Facebook page Tuesday that reads, "Don't worry, San Antonio! We're from here and have been family-owned and operated since 1953. That's the way it is and that's the way it will always be."

The caption reads, "An open letter to our customers."

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q An open letter to our customers:

This comes after Whataburger announced Friday that BDT Capital Partners, LLC, will purchase a majority interest in the company as it seeks to expand.

BDT Capital Partners, LLC, is a merchant bank that advises and invests in family and founder-led companies.

