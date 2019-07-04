SAN ANTONIO — A big rig plunged off a freeway and miraculously, the driver was unharmed.

This happened Sunday morning around 8:00 a.m.at I-35 near Benton City Road on the south side.

KENS 5 spoke with the driver at the scene, who said he swerved to avoid a car that came into his lane and ended up falling off the bridge.

There were no injuries reported in the accident, but pictures from the scene show massive damage to the cargo of the big rig.

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene due to possible oil spilling into the drainage system in that area. Officials say the situation has been stabilized.

Police are still investigating.