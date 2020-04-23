SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County teenager is in jail accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver’s car.

According to Bexar County Deputies, an officer saw the 18-year-old get into the delivery driver’s car. As the teen sped off the deputy gave chase. The teen lost control of the car and crashed it into several fences along Woodlake Parkway and Binz-Engleman.

Shortly after taking out the fences, deputies say he ditched the car and tried to run off. They managed to chase him down.

There are not any reports of injures either from the chase or from the home where he hit the fences.

He is now in custody facing theft charges.