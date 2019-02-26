SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office jail facility was found to be out of compliance with state standards after a multi-day inspection revealed several problems.

KENS 5 reported Monday that there were a total of 18 problems found. Those have been put into 3 categories: Issues corrected, problems to be addressed in less than 30 days, and ones requiring 30 to 60 days to fix.

On Monday, Sheriff Salazar said he did not know whether the jail had actually failed the inspection.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office confirmed the jail was found to be out of compliance. Sheriff Salazar says a report was sent Monday night to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards with some possible solutions and a plan of action in each area of concern.

Sheriff Salazar also said he had promoted Capt. Avery Walker, a 30-year BCSO veteran, to the position of Jail Administrator. Capt. Walker's promotion earns him a new rank of Deputy Chief. The appointment comes after a nationwide search with 60 applicants for the position of Jail Administrator.