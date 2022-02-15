Bexar County fire officials stress safety and how to help those living in cluttered homes

From stacks of papers to towering guitar amps, Bexar County fire crews explain the dangers of clutter, especially during emergency situations.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters often go into a building blind when attempting a rescue mission, although interior clutter can make it difficult for the first responders.

“We’re having to go into something that we don’t know the layout for,” said Tim Faktor, Assistant Chief of Bexar County Emergency Services District #10.

The combination of fire, smoke and objects blocking passageways can be problematic for firefighters who are searching for residents inside a home. It’s an issue Faktor recalls happening at least a handful of times during his nearly 16-year career as a firefighter.

“The guys would come out and tell me hey we had to climb over this and there was actually a door there. It may trap a firefighter depending on what it is. It could be anything from stacks of papers to boxes to who knows what,” Faktor said.

One week ago, Bexar County fire crews responded to a house fire on the far west side where a man in his 40s was found dead. Officials stated it took a secondary search in order to find the man. There were also reports of objects in the home that made it challenging for firefighters to navigate.

Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez noted there are several preventative measure people can follow to ensure the safety of homeowners and first responders.

“The bottom line, the best thing is to make sure that you live an uncluttered life,” Lopez said.

But Lopez stressed it’s not that simple for those living in such hoarding environments.

“Often times those folks may be are depressed or they could be suffering from some type of mental anguish that they’ve been going through for a while,” Lopez said.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office has fielded calls in the past related to suspected hoarding. Lopez noted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has worked alongside fire departments to assist residents who may be struggling with cluttered home life.