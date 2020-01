SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County District Judge Ray Olivarri has passed away, according to officials. The judge presided over the 144th District Court in Bexar County.

He assumed office on January 1, 2019. His term was set to end in 2022.

Thursday, friends and colleagues left condolences on his official Facebook page.

Judge Ray J Olivarri, 144th District Court Friends and colleagues, our sincerest Thank You. All the love and prayers during this time are deeply appreciated. #ThankYou #JudgeRayOlivarri #144DistrictCourt

