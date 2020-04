SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County deputy who was a 27-year veteran of the force was found dead in the North Patrol Service area Thursday.

Around 8 a.m., BCSO received a deceased person call. The person was confirmed to be a detention deputy.

BCSO says it appears the deputy died from medical complications, but no further details were provided.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to hold a briefing to give updates.

Read the full Facebook post below: