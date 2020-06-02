SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County deputy is facing family violence charges after an incident Wednesday night.

Bexar County officials say John Paul Garza, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. Thursday morning and charged with assault bodily injury-married. Officials say he has been with the department since 2012.

This comes after a call for an assault Wednesday night at 10:56 p.m. in north Bexar County. Officials say Garza took off from the scene before investigators arrived.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies and Public Integrity Unit Investigators worked together and were able to make an arrest Thursday morning.

Garza has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement Thursday morning:

“We have taken every measure to prevent this from happening. We will not hire anyone with a violent arrest history. We have implemented family violence prevention training and ethics training for every single deputy. While I am certainly not proud of this one deputy’s actions, I am proud of the way this case was handled. No member of this agency will tolerate criminal activity by another.”