SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is accused of sexual assault of a child.

Andrew Sanchez Guerra, 40, was arrested around 2 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child. Officials say the indictment includes seven counts.

Officials say SAPD received a report back in January of allegations which had been ongoing for several years.

Guerra was placed on unpaid administration leave at that point. He will remain on that status until the outcome of the investigation, officials said.

He was hired by the BCSO in September of 2003 and worked for the BCSO for 17 years.