TEXAS — Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke appeared on the Ellen Show Wednesday after she invited him via twitter Aug. 22.

Ellen DeGeneres first tweeted at O'Rourke after watching the viral Now This video of his comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, saying "I would like to meet you."

RELATED:

Beto O'Rourke going on Ellen Show after comments on kneeling protests

'I would like to meet you' | DeGeneres tweets at O'Rourke after viral response to NFL kneeling

During Wednesday's show, DeGeneres referred to his viral comments as "beautiful," "brilliant" and "eloquent."

PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke goes on the Ellen Show

O'Rourke said when he was first asked the question about kneeling at NFL games to call attention to the deaths of unarmed black men, he gave the answer that was on his mind. "I tried to be honest and that’s what came out. And, I hope, if nothing else, we’re able to give the people of Texas our honesty and have the courage of our convictions on the issues that matter most."

DeGeneres also asked O'Rourke tough questions regarding his take on Trump's support for Sen. Ted Cruz and O'Rourke's past DUI.

In response to Tump's tweet supporting Cruz, O'Rourke said he welcomes Trump to Texas and that he's glad that he's coming. "Texas is the most diverse state in the country. It’s the defining immigrant story and experience. We should, Republicans and Democrats together, be able to lead the way. Not only to stop taking kids from parents, not only to free dreamers from the fear of deportation and make them U.S. citizens on that same day, but to lead in a bold, ambitious way that makes the most out of all of us including those that choose to be here."

READ MORE: Trump plans to stump for Cruz at 'biggest stadium' he can find in Texas

After DeGeneres gave O'Rourke an opportunity to talk about his DUI, he referred to it as a "terrible mistake," but said that he did not let it define him.

O'Rourke said, "I was able to go on and do these things. But I know to some degree, that’s a function of the fact that I’m a white man in this country. I know that if I were African American, if I had been arrested with marijuana, it might be very hard for me to then get a job." He added, " I want to make sure that everyone has a second chance."

O'Rourke is set to face Cruz in the November election. Early voting begins Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 2. Election day is Nov. 6.

RELATED: Beto O'Rourke hoping to unseat Ted Cruz in 2018 Texas Senate race

For more information about how you can vote, go here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV