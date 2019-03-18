AUSTIN, Texas — Less than one week after Beto O'Rourke announced he is running for president in 2020, an artist took his skills to the next level to show support for the El Paso Democrat.

Stan Herd is best knows as an "earth artist" and is based out of Lawrence, Kansas.

Herd said it took him more than a week to create the 2-acre Beto O'Rourke crop circle.

Beto O'Rourke crop circle (Photo: Stan Herd)

The artwork was placed on a piece of land at Carson Creek Ranch, just north of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It's easily visible to anyone arriving or departing from ABIA.



Stan Herd has been dubbed the 'Father Of Crop Art' and has created dozens of pieces of art all around the world.