SAN ANTONIO — If you turn your radio station to 107.5 FM, you will no longer hear Tejano music. That’s because the frequency is changing to a pop, hip-hop and R&B format, according to the website, InsideRadio.

Beloved Tejano Radio station, KXTN, will still be available as an AM channel and an HD-side channel, according to the website.

The new format on 107.5 will be called "Vibe 107.5".

The Tejano channel will now be broadcast on AM 1350 and KVBH-HD2. InsideRadio says the KXTN Tejano brand will still be part of Univision San Antonio Fan Fair, Tejano Thursdays and Fiesta Navideña.