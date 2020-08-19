Beir Fest returns to SeaWorld with safety provisions

Bier Fest is inspired by the German tradition of Oktoberfest and features a lineup of more than 60 beers from around the world.

SAN ANTONIO — One of SeaWorld's most popular events is returning this year, but with some safety provisions.

Bier Fest is inspired by the German tradition of Oktoberfest and features a lineup of more than 60 beers from around the world. Some of the beers include Altstadt, Busted Sandal, Karbach Brewing Company, Independence Brewing Company, Ranger Creek, Boston beers, Mexican imports, and German favorites including Spatan, Lagar, and Warsteiner Dunkel.

The event takes places each weekend in September as well as on Labor Day Monday. The park will be limiting capacity for Bier Fest to create open space for physical distancing. Guests are encouraged to make reservations early as they are required and limited to manage capacity.