BEAUMONT, Texas — A soccer coach who trained many soccer teams and hundreds of children in private lessons in the Southeast Texas community, friends said, was found unresponsive at his home late Sunday night.

Rico Keeling was 29-years-old. His cause of death is still unknown, friends said. He leaves behind his wife and newborn daughter.

Keeling graduated from Nederland High School in 2007, and he ran the GAP soccer training program.

There will be a vigil and balloon release tonight for Keeling at the Cris Quinn Indoor Soccer Complex, located at 9001 Dishman Road in Beaumont, at 6 p.m. Monday, April 8.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

