MISSOULA COUNTY, Mont. — It’s not every day you find a bear…in a closet.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Friday in Missoula County, Montana, deputies responded to a call about a bear stuck inside a home.

When deputies got there, they found a black bear had opened the door to the home’s mudroom and somehow managed to deadbolt the door from the inside.

The bear wasn’t able to leave, so he began ripping the room apart. Then, deputies said he decided to climb up onto a closet shelf and take a nap.

Deputies said they knocked on the window but the bear wasn’t impressed. They said he stretched, yawned and, unamused, looked at the door. Deputies were able to unlock the door in hopes he would hop down and leave. Deputies said their attempts were only met with more yawns.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks showed up to assist and tranquilized the bear so he could be relocated.

