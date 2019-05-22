SAN ANTONIO — A $.01 taco deal on National Penny Day? Certainly makes a lot of cents!

Taco Cabana is celebrating National Penny Day by offering their bean & cheese tacos for a penny.

The deal is only valid on May 23. Taco Cabana says guests can get one $.01 taco per visit, per transaction.

Customers can use the code, TC323, to get the deal if they are using the app or ordering online.

Guests must show the coupon to the cashier in order to get the deal.

Taco Cabana will also celebrate the Memorial Day weekend holiday with special offers on Saturday and Sunday, as well as an all-day happy hour all weekend long.