SAN ANTONIO — The westbound main lanes of US Highway 90 near Loop 410 will remain closed through rush hour traffic Thursday evening, TxDOT San Antonio says.

"We understand folks are frustrated with the lengthy closure but crews have been working nonstop to get the highway reopened ASAP," TxDOT wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"We have to ensure it's structurally sound for safety reasons. Do be prepared for rush hour tonight -- the end is in sight!"

SAWS announced around 3 pm Thursday that construction crews had finished pouring concrete into the sinkhole. That concrete requires time to cure before crews can apply asphalt to the roadway.

Earlier in the week, SAWS said wet weather had delayed the final stages of repair after a sewer main collapsed Tuesday morning underneath the highway.

One westbound frontage lane remains open.

If you can find other alternate routes around the area, you are encouraged to do so.