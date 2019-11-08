BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Two men were taken to University Hospital Saturday night after deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office found them on the side of a northwest-side road.

According to officials with BCSO, the men were riding an ATV four-wheeler along Huntress Lane just before 11 p.m. Saturday when they crashed.

One man was taken by Airlife to University Hospital in critical condition. The other man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash. They are unsure if it was a hit-and-run, or if the driver lost control.

Officials with BCSO said the two men were "heavily intoxicated."