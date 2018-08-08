BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Sheriff's deputies arrested two men after a chase reportedly ended in a car crash near I-37 and the San Antonio River Wednesday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the call originally came in to report a reckless driver on I-37 near Hardy Road around 7:45 a.m.

A deputy spotted the car and attempted to stop it at that time, but when the car sped off, a high-speed pursuit started.

BCSO said the deputy continued to follow the suspect vehicle off of southbound I-37 and Southton Road. The pursuit eventually ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed.

Four men left the car and fled the scene, and deputies apprehended two of them.

More information was not immediately available.

