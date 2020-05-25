BCSO: Suspect shot and killed himself while being pursued by deputies

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 7500 block of FM 78 in northeast Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a man being pursued by law enforcement officers shot and killed himself Sunday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 7500 block of FM 78 in northeast Bexar County.

BCSO says a deputy on a routine patrol ran the license plate of a car and it came back stolen. The suspect reportedly pulled into a business, ran from the vehicle and jumped fences.

Bexar County deputies and Converse Police officers pursued the suspect and, at some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot himself, according to BCSO. The suspect died from the gunshot.

Officials are waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine the man's identity.

The incident is under investigation.