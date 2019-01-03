SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a deputy-involved shooting on the city's west side.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m Friday at the Blazing Star RV park at the 1100 block of W. Loop 1604 N, near Potranco Road and W. Military Drive.

Officials confirmed to KENS 5 that a suspect had been shot and is in custody. Several EMS units are at the scene.

One driver captured video of heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. KENS 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will be providing updates to this story.