BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff's Office says a BCSO records employee was arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency With a Child by Contact.

Jose Angel Laines, 44, has been employed at the Sheriff's Office since 2004.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating along with SAPD's criminal investigation. No details of the charges were given.

BCSO officials say termination proceedings have started, and Laines will be immediately placed out on unpaid administrative leave.

Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement Thursday:

“The disturbing allegations against this 14-year employee go back to at least a decade. We are glad our Warrants team was able to get him into custody. We have already initiated termination proceedings and we stand ready to assist SAPD with whatever they may need.”